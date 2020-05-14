Bars and Restaurants: Reopening Possible on June 2nd for “Green” Departments

Bars and restaurants could reopen after the 2nd June
This date should be fixed at the end of May, said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe this Thursday 14th May 2020, after the inter-ministerial committee.

We know more about the reopening of bars, cafes and restaurantsThe government has indeed presented this Thursday 14th May 2020 the main measures of its “Marshall plan” aimed at reviving the tourism industry


At the end of this meeting, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe thus indicated that the final date for the reopening of these businesses “will be fixed the week of May 25th” .


For “green” departments only

This reopening “may be considered on June 2nd,” he said, but only ”  in the departments that remain green” and if “the evolution of the epidemic does not deteriorate” by then.


For that, it is necessary “that our capacity to contain the epidemic is demonstrated until June 2nd, and that the restaurateurs can apply the sanitary protocols and reopen in the best possible conditions”, concluded the head of government.

The health authorities should transmit their instructions around May 25th.

