Bars and Restaurants: Reopening Possible on June 2nd for “Green” Departments

This date should be fixed at the end of May, said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe this Thursday 14th May 2020, after the inter-ministerial committee.

We know more about the reopening of bars, cafes and restaurants. The government has indeed presented this Thursday 14th May 2020 the main measures of its “Marshall plan” aimed at reviving the tourism industry.

Le tourisme fait face à la pire épreuve de son histoire moderne. Son sauvetage est une priorité nationale : pour permettre au secteur de surmonter la crise, nous mettons en place un #PlanTourisme sans précédent de 18 milliards d’euros. pic.twitter.com/eOvtc6uSNj — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) May 14, 2020



At the end of this meeting, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe thus indicated that the final date for the reopening of these businesses “will be fixed the week of May 25th” .







For “green” departments only

This reopening “may be considered on June 2nd,” he said, but only ” in the departments that remain green” and if “the evolution of the epidemic does not deteriorate” by then.

Édouard Philippe: “Notre objectif c’est que les cafés et la restauration puissent rouvrir dès le 2 juin dans les départements restés en vert” pic.twitter.com/x9DUjfpRHx — BFMTV (@BFMTV) May 14, 2020



For that, it is necessary “that our capacity to contain the epidemic is demonstrated until June 2nd, and that the restaurateurs can apply the sanitary protocols and reopen in the best possible conditions”, concluded the head of government.

The health authorities should transmit their instructions around May 25th.

