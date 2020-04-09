Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Meets Professor Raoult, Graduated from the University of Montpellier

This Thursday, Emmanuel Macron will meet with professor Didier Raoult, in Marseille, about chloroquine treatments. The professor obtained diplomas in Montpellier.

Very symbolic meeting this Thursday in Marseille. The Head of State, Emmanuel Macron will take advantage of a trip to the Marseille city to meet with the controversial professor Didier Raoult.

The director of the IHU-Mediterranean continues to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients suffering from coronavirus. With his teams, he is finalizing this Thursday a study carried out on 1,000 patients treated in his department. “We are finishing the analysis. Things are very reassuring about this treatment on which we had no trouble, ”said Didier Raoult on Wednesday in a video posted on Youtube .







This morning, Emmanuel Macron went to the Kremlin-Bicêtre teaching hospital to “meet the university hospital teams involved in clinical research against Coronavirus Covid-19”, said the Élysée.

The head of state discovered there “various clinical trials conducted to identify treatments against the virus”. explains the Élysée, without mentioning the issue of chloroquine.

As Metropolitan recently revealed here, Professor Didier Raoult has obtained numerous diplomas at the University of Montpellier, which Philippe Saurel, mayor and president of the Montpellier metropolitan area confirmed on Wednesday during a press conference call. , even adding that he held the same bacteriology-virology certificate as that obtained here by the professor from Marseille.

