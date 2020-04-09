Coronavirus: 12,210 Dead, More than 86,000 Confirmed Cases… Update on the Situation in France

The coronavirus continues to claim victims in France, while the government announced on Wednesday 8th April that the confinement will be extended “beyond April 15th”.

According to the latest assessment of the health authorities, presented this Thursday 9th April 2020 by the Director-General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, the coronavirus caused 12,210 deaths (8,044 in hospitals), or 424 more compared to the last assessment.

In the approximately 5,000 nursing homes and medico-social establishments, which have 31,415 confirmed or possible cases, we deplore 4,166 deaths. These are 929 more than the last report released on Tuesday, that of Wednesday could not be revealed due to the technical problem at Public Health France.







82% of the deceased is over 70 years old. In all, more than 86,000 cases have been confirmed by PCR tests.

First decrease in the number of patients in intensive care

Regarding the sick, 30,767 people are hospitalized (more than 3,000 in the last 24 hours) and 7,066 are in intensive care (369 more since the previous day). It is much higher than the capacities of the services.

If we rely on the balance (number of admissions minus the number of exits), resuscitation services have 82 fewer patients. It is the first time that this figure has decreased since the start of the epidemic.

“We are gradually curbing the epidemic,” said Jérôme Salomon. The first sign of slowing is linked to the principles of containment. To confine oneself is to hinder the spread of the virus. ”

Meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Professor Raoult

After meeting in the morning with other researchers in a university hospital near Paris to take stock of the search for treatments, the President of the Republic travelled this Thursday afternoon to meet with the director of the ‘Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire (IHU) of Marseille.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, Didier Raoult, who continues to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients infected with the coronavirus, said to finalize with his teams a study carried out on 1,000 patients treated in his department.







Reinforced containment controls

This weekend, then the Easter school holidays begin for zone B (academies of Aix-Marseille, Caen, Amiens, Lille Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Strasbourg), containment controls must be reinforced on the coast, the highway and in the massifs.

Recently, Paris and five other Ile-de-France departments have banned all individual sporting activities from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Similar restrictions will also apply this weekend in Alsace, a region particularly affected by the coronavirus.

Controversy over the Rungis morgue

Since the beginning of April, an extraordinary morgue has been installed in a warehouse on the Rungis market, in Val-de-Marne, to accommodate the many Ile-de-France victims of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

This exceptional device, set up by the prefecture of police, has however caused controversy because of the controversial tariffs asked of families: for a body to be kept for a week on the spot, it is necessary to pay a sum of 250 euros. In addition to an admission fee of 150 euros.

Fnac-Darty and Boulanger set to drive

Did your television die during the confinement in the middle of your favourite series? Has your blender overheated since you started to frenzy again? You should be able to find your happiness quickly, despite the rules of containment.

Fnac-Darty and Boulanger have announced the opening of their drives as DIY stores had already done before them.







The pangolin would not host the Covid-19

Pointed to since the beginning of the epidemic, the pangolin is not the intermediate host according to Toulouse researcher Philippe Gaubert: “I would like to clarify, that there is nothing to prove that the pangolin is an intermediate species in the transmission of the virus. ”

Since the crisis, China has banned all wildlife trade, but the decision is temporary. But the trafficking of pangolins mainly passing through the channels of organized crime, like those of drugs and ivory, the trade continues.

