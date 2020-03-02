Weather in Charente: A windy and Wet Monday

This Monday, the weather in Charente will be wet and windy
WEATHER: This Monday, the weather in Charente will be wet and windy

This Monday morning, the weather in Charente has grey skies and is wet and windy. 

It was 8 degrees in the countryside and 9 degrees in Angouleme at 8am. But little by little, the sky should be clear starting from the north of the department.

The sun should succeed in piercing clouds which will remain very thick. Rain should be scarce. Meteo France forecasts that the wind should still be strong enough with spawning up to 90 to 95 km/h especially on Barbezieux and Montmoreau.


The temperatures will indicate 11 degrees at the hottest of the day. The rest of the week looks gray and rainy.

Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo; Meteo France)

