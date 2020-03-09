Weather in Charente: A Mix of Rain and Sunny Spells

The weather in Charente will be a mix of rain with sunny spells
WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be a mixed day, with rain showers and sunny spells.

The sky is rather clear this morning in Charente and it is cool with 6 degrees in the countryside and 7 degrees in Angouleme this morning at 8:00 am.

According to the forecasts of Meteo France for the weather in Charente, the weather will be mixed today and will hesitate between sun and rain. 



Before new showers planned for the next night. The temperatures will indicate 12 degrees in Cognac and 11 degrees in Angouleme at the warmest part of the day. The wind will blow weakly.

The rest of the week will be rather rainy.

Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

