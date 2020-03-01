Coronavirus: Four Confirmed Cases in Brittany

The Ille-et-Vilaine Prefecture and the Regional Health Agency confirm four cases of Coronavirus in Brittany, two in Rennes and two in Brest.

The first two patients were diagnosed with Coronavirus on Thursday 27th February and Friday 28th February. This is a couple, back from a trip to Egypt, who is currently hospitalized at the Brest CHRU in intensive care and infectious disease service.

Two new cases were confirmed today. They are currently taken care of at the Rennes CHRU.

This is a couple who recently stayed in the Department of Oise: staff from the Sagesse clinic and a firefighter based in the Saint-Georges barracks (Rennes ) who did not participate in any intervention for several weeks.

Tests on the two children indicate that they are not contaminated. The number of identified contact cases is already limited for these new cases.







Measures

Upon confirmation, ARS Bretagne and Santé Publique France (SPF) established the list of contact persons for all patients in order to take all possible measures to contain any transmission of the virus.

An investigation is underway to identify all of the contact persons, including nursing staff, and are the recipients of ministerial health instructions.

Pending the investigation of the contact persons, the interventions of the SDIS Ile-et-Vilaine departing from the Saint-Georges barracks were temporarily suspended.

In order to guarantee continuity of service, reinforcement is provided by the two other fire and rescue centres in Rennes, guaranteeing perfect coverage of the town’s risks and the safety of its inhabitants.

All the measures already taken and to come are carried out in close collaboration with the State services, the City services and the SDIS 35.







Information systems

Regular information points will be posted to report on developments.

For all the information and recommendations concerning the new COVID-19 coronavirus: www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus

For all non-medical questions, a national telephone platform is also accessible free of charge on 0 800 130 000 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)