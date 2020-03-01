Coronavirus: The Town of La Baule Takes Precautionary Measures

A doctor on vacation in La Baule contracted the coronavirus in Picardy. Its condition is considered reassuring and the seaside resort is not declared as a centre of contagion.

A 58-year-old woman passing through La Baule and diagnosed with Covid-19 (coronavirus) on February 27, is currently hospitalized at the Nantes University Hospital in a reassuring state, health authorities said on Friday 28th February 2020.

He is the doctor of the patient hospitalized in Amiens.

At this stage, three people close to this 58-year-old woman, including her mother, have been identified as “contact cases”. They are all monitored.

Crisis unit

“It is important to clarify that the town of La Baule-Escoublac is not today declared as a centre of contagion,” said the municipality.







Friday 28th February, a crisis cell nevertheless met at the town hall. It was made up of the mayor Yves Métaireau, of doctor Brigitte Solère, deputy mayor in charge of social action and human resources, of doctor Jacques Belot, in charge of communication and relations with users, of Dany Lamy, counsellor municipal delegate in charge of education, Jean Gugole, director-general of City services. Cell to which joined, to which joined Sandrine Josso, deputy of the 7th district of Loire-Atlantique.

j’ai contacté services de l’Etat, ⁦@ars_pdl⁩ , le directeur, et le Maire de La Baule. Ville de La Baule-Escoublac #labauleescoublac

Ts collaborer main ds la main hors des idées partisanes.

Anticipation et dialogues.https://t.co/xHbYJg24FD https://t.co/AgTFEAlGie — @sandrinejossoAN (@sandrinejossoan) February 28, 2020

“Limiting the risks of contamination”

This meeting made it possible “to define the measures necessary to manage the situation created by the Coronavirus”.

In order to limit the risks of contamination, especially after the school holiday period in February, the City of La Baule-Escoublac has relayed, as a priority and since Thursday 27th February, the recommendations of the health authorities to early childhood, out-of-school establishments, public primary and elementary schools and institutions for the disabled and dependent elderly.







Visit prohibited in municipal Epahd

These recommendations are aimed at people arriving from a geographic area where the virus is currently circulating.

“As a precaution, these people cannot be accommodated in early childhood, school and extracurricular establishments for 14 days, the incubation period of the disease and must therefore remain at home.”

At the same time, and always as a precaution, the City of La Baule-Escoublac has prohibited visits to the Bôle Eden residence throughout the weekend.

The municipality recommended to other Ehpad (hospitals for dependent elderly) in the private sector of the municipality to take the same measure.

In case of doubt or question about the coronavirus the Regional Health Agency (ARS) recommends to contact:

The general public telephone platform 0800 130 000 (free call).

The ministry website.

