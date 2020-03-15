Coronavirus: Driving Schools Closed as of Monday, Driver’s License Exams Postponed

As of Monday 16th, March 2020, driver’s license courses and exams are cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic, and for an indefinite period.

Young drivers will have to wait a little longer to get the precious pink paper. The Interior Ministry has indeed announced this Sunday 15th March 2020 the cancellation from Monday 16th March, driving license exams, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

This decision followed announcements the day before from the Prime Minister.

Until further notice

In addition, the activity of driving license inspectors will be ” interrupted for an indefinite period “, specifies the ministry.







He adds :

“This therefore results in the postponement sine die of the tests of the practical driving license test.”

Likewise, the tests of the general theoretical examination and of the theoretical examination “motorcycle” (the code) “are interrupted until further notice”.

Limited public transportation

Yesterday Saturday 14th March, Edouard Philippe, on the recommendation of the scientific council and “in connection with the president”, took new measures to fight against the spread of the virus. In addition to closing all non-essential places open to the public, a decision was made to limit the use of transport.







The Prime Minister clarified:

“We must limit friendly and family gatherings, use public transport only to go to work.”

Individual transport is, therefore, to be preferred.

