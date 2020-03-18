Coronavirus: The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 Postponed

“As a result of health developments linked to the coronavirus and the latest government directives, the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, initially scheduled for June 13 and 14, is postponed to September 19 and 20, 2020″.







This is what the Automobile Club de l’Ouest ( ACO ) has just announced in a press release this Wednesday 18th March 2020.

A decision made:

“In consultation with the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship and the International Automobile Federation (FIA )”.

Calendar updates

The postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans results in an update of the FIA ​​WEC calendars, which will be announced shortly, as well as the updating of the European Le Mans Series, Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ligier European Series calendars.

Officials to come

This information will be formalized later, as will the precise schedule for the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020.

During this delicate period, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest wishes to express, even more than usual, all its support and recognition to the health personnel.







The statements

Pierre Fillon , President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest :

“Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020, initially scheduled for June 13 and 14, is today the solution most suited to the exceptional health circumstances that we are all going through today. First of all, I want to ask everyone to take no risk for themselves, their own and others. Today it is a question of stopping the spread of this virus. I also wish to have a warm thought for all the medical personnel mobilized for the health of all.

The postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on September 19 and 20, 2020 implies modifications in our different calendars and our different championships (WEC, ELMS, Michelin Le Mans Cup ..), which will be announced soon. We will make every effort to ensure the safety and quality of our events.

Competitors, partners, fans, media, medical services, organization teams, commissioners, we are teaming up more than ever. ”

Gérard Neveu , Director General of FIA WEC and ELMS :

“In this context, postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 is the right decision. We are now working on an adaptation of our WEC and ELMS calendars for the current editions as well as the future season 9 2020-2021 of the FIA ​​WEC which was to start next September. We will send you all this information very soon ”.