Coronavirus: The Fine for Unjustified Displacement Passes to 135 Euros this Wednesday

In case of non-compliance with the confinement measures, the French are liable to a fine of 135 euros, details a decree published in the Official Journal on Wednesday 18th March 2020.

Braving the travel ban can be expensive. Since Tuesday 17th March 2020, France has been placed in quasi-generalized confinement, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Measures have been taken by the government to force the French to limit their movements.

From now on, any Frenchman who is not in possession of a certificate of “derogatory displacement” is exposed to a fixed fine, which previously was not more than 35 euros, but has now increased to 135 euros, details a decree published in the Official Journal this Wednesday, March 18, 2020.







Possible increase

This sanction aims to repress the “violation of the prohibitions on moving outside one’s home”, established by the government. In force “immediately”, it could also be increased, thus going to 375 euros.

The text specifies:







“The decree creates a violation of the 4 th class for violations of prohibitions or for failure to issued bonds.”

Since Tuesday, the French must indeed be able to justify their trips. For this, they must imperatively bring a certificate on the honour of “derogatory displacement”. This must be completed before each trip and presented in the event of an inspection.

Police and gendarmes deployed on the territory

A total of 100,000 police and gendarmes were deployed throughout the territory to enforce these measures.

Since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic , the country has recorded 175 deaths and 7,730 cases of contamination, including 699 serious cases, according to the latest official report.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)