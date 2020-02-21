Weather in Charente: A Sunny Day

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be a sunny day, although slightly cooler

The weather in Charente is cool this morning with 2 degrees in the countryside and as much in Angouleme at 8am but the sky is clear.

This suggests a good day, especially since the forecasts from Meteo France predict that the altitude clouds in the morning will disappear and that the sun will be present throughout the department in the afternoon.







The temperatures drop a little compared to yesterday, Thursday since the temperatures will show 12 degrees in Cognac and 11 degrees in Angouleme. The wind will blow weakly.

