Brittany: Guidel Swimming Pool, “Let’s Not Forget the Schoolchildren! “

The conflict between the manager of the Fit-Océa swimming pool and the municipality of Guidel continues to react. This time, it is the parents of pupils of the college of Kerbellec, deprived of lessons since the start of the school year.

Philippe Le Roscoët, president of the local council FCPE (Federation of the councils of parents of pupils) of the college of Kerbellec reacts to the litigation which opposes the operator of Fit-Océa and the town of Guidel. “By shifting by 30 minutes, in August, the schedules of the courses of college students, Bertrand Chanard made impossible the swimming lessons of the 6th year students in the colleges of Guidel and Quéven because they became incompatible with the schedules of the colleges. “







The FCPE says that it intervened with the operator on August 23 and on several occasions so that it re-established the schedules practiced in past years. What the manager refuses until he has obtained an increase in the fee. “The FCPE alerted the four mayors of the four municipalities of the Quéven college sector and the departmental council. “

He notably recalled the regulatory framework […]. “In the absence of solutions, the FCPE then alerted the prefect, the guarantor of the law. “

The FCPE says “continue to intervene with the various officials so that students enrolled in 6 th at Quéven middle school can validate the” know how to swim “certificate in the best conditions. “ The FCPE will ensure that agreements to be signed in the future ” do not allow anyone to take the students hostage “.

