Weather in Charente: Grey and Humid

Local News
The weather in Charente will be grey and humid this Tuesday

WEATHER: Clouds, humidity, a little wind in the east, will, therefore, punctuate the weather in Charente

It is grey this morning in Charente and the weather is rather humid and probably this situation should last all day according to the latest forecast from Meteo France for the weather in Charente.

Clouds, humidity, a little wind in the east, will, therefore, punctuate the day. Tomorrow Wednesday the weather will improve.



This Tuesday the temperatures will be 11 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

