Weather in Charente: Grey, Humid in the Morning, Cloudy Afternoon

Local News
The weather in Charente will be grey and cloudy this morning

WEATHER: A grey start for the weather in Charente, with plenty of clouds this afternoon, although it should be mild

It is raining and the sky is grey this morning in Charente. At 8am, the temperatures were 10 degrees in the countryside and 9 degrees in Angouleme. Bad weather but mild.

Meteo France forecasts that the weather in Charente will see the sky will be clear at the end of the morning, or cloudy and rain will alternate.

The maximum temperatures for the region should be around 11-12 degrees and the wind will be moderate to strong from the west in the evening.


The weather should improve from Wednesday.

The weather in Charente will be cloudy this Monday afternoon
The weather in Charente will be cloudy this Monday afternoon (Photo: Meteo France)

