Storm Dennis: 60,000 Homes Without Electricity in France

No more departments are placed on the alert orange wind and rain-flood, because of the storm Dennis. But many homes are still without electricity.

After placing six departments, Normandy and Brittany, on alert for wind and rain-flooding, Meteo France issued a new weather report: no more departments are on the alert orange.

Only the northern half of the country remains vigilant yellow for flooding and strong wind.







Meteo France provides AFP with:

“In the departments that have emerged from vigilance, the wind has dropped below the 100 km/h threshold and will continue to weaken in the evening. We can still observe gusts around 90km / h until the start of the night, ”said Météo-France in its latest bulletin.”

The station specifies: “storm Dennis still generates strong winds from the Pays de la Loire to the Paris basin and the Hauts de France”

Households without electricity

Since this morning, storm Dennis has hit the north of the country. Gusts over 100 km/h have been recorded in Calvados and Manche.

About 60,000 homes were without electricity Sunday 16th February 2020 in the early evening in the northwest quarter of the country after the storm passed

Households without power are “mainly in Brittany, Pays de la Loire and Normandy”, said AFP a spokeswoman for Enedis, after a situation report made at 6 p.m.







In Normandy , around 5 p.m., “11,000 customers were without electricity”. In Brittany, in Brittany, 18,000 homes were plunged into darkness at the end of the day.

In Pays de Loire, 15,000 homes are without power, according to a survey carried out at 7 p.m.

We are waiting for reinforcements from other regions, we are doing our best, but the return to normal is rather expected on Monday.

