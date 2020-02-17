Manchester United: Munich crash Hero Harry Gregg Died at 87

FOOTBALL: Harry Gregg is considered one of the heroes of the air disaster

He was considered one of the heroes of the Munich crash that decimated the Manchester United team in 1958, in which he rescued a baby as well as Bobby Charlton and Jackie Blanchflower. Harry Gregg died on Monday at the age of 87, we learned from his family.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg,” wrote his foundation on his Facebook page. “Harry died peacefully in the hospital surrounded by his family. Gregg joined United in December 1957 for 23,500 pounds, which was the most expensive transfer in history for a goalkeeper at the time, and was then voted best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup.

Erected as a hero by Alex Ferguson himself, Gregg humbly spoke of the courage he had shown during the accident. “I would be lying if I said that I think about it all the time. In fact, I would go crazy, “he said in 2018 before a tribute ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the drama.

“I know the media would like to talk about what happened on the track. I don’t hold it against people for that. But if all that I did, or all that I accomplished, is what happened in Germany, in Munich, if my life amounted to that, then I would not have accomplished great -something, “he said.







Eight MU youths died in crash

The accident occurred on February 6th, 1958 as the team returned from a European Cup match in Belgrade. After a stopover in Munich, the plane crashed during takeoff in terrible weather conditions.

Eight young players on the team, who had just won two consecutive championship titles, died in the disaster, while coach Matt Busby was seriously injured. The crash is forever etched in the history of the club, which ended up recovering until winning the European Cup of champion clubs ten years later, in 1968 in Wembley, without Gregg, transferred to Stoke City end of 1966. A total of 23 people died in the accident. Bobby Charlton is now the last surviving player still alive.

