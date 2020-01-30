Weather in Charente: Mild but Heavy Rain

The weather in Charente will be mild with heavy rain

WEATHER: The forecast for the Weather in Charente will be milder, but with heavy rains

It’s raining hard this morning in Charente, for the opening of the comic book festival in Angouleme. 

And the forecast for the weather in Charente is it will continue to rain again until tomorrow Friday according to the latest forecasts from Meteo France.



However, it will be mild with 14 degrees in Cognac and Angouleme.

The wind will blow moderately or even a little stronger in the north of the department, on a Rouillac – Confolens line.

Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

