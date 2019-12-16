Strike of December 17th: What to Expect for SNCF Traffic in Normandy?

For the national mobilisation day against the pension reform, SNCF traffic looks “very disturbed” in Normandy Tuesday 17th December 2019. We take stock.

The December 17th, 2019 marks the day of mobilization against Inter the pension reform. On this day, the SNCF network will be disrupted, especially in Normandy where traffic already looks “very disrupted” throughout the day with “2 / 10th of the traffic insured” specifies the SNCF in a press release.

No TGV Le Havre-Marseille

Here is the detail of the traffic for the day of tomorrow:

On the Paris-Rouen-Le Havre axis:

two Paris-Rouen-Le Havre

three Le Havre-Rouen-Paris

five Rouen-Paris

six Paris-Rouen

On the Paris-Caen-Cherbourg axis:







five round trips Caen-Paris

a round trip Paris Serquigny

To make up for the lack of trains, 67 substitution buses and 63 regular buses will be put into circulation on the Norman axes.

In detail, there will be four round trips to Caen-Rouen, three round trips to Rouen-Dieppe, two round trips to Caen-Rennes, three round trips to Caen-Alençon, three round trips to Rouen-Amiens.

However, there will be no traffic on the following axes: Le Havre-Rolleville, Paris-Granville (except Flers-Argentan), and Rouen-Elbeuf. No TGV either between Le Havre and Marseille.

This mobilization has lasted since December 5. Following Edouard Philippe’s announcements , anger rose a notch and the inter-union called for a massive mobilization Tuesday, December 17. In Normandy, several rallies are planned. This is the case in Rouen and in Le Havre, in Caen, Cherbourg, Lisieux or even Pont-Audemer.

Practical information:

To find out the timetables for trains in Normandy, you can go to the SNCF website .

