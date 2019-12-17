Weather in Cantal: A Cloudy Day with some Clearings

The weather will change again for the day in Cantal. On the program, clouds, cloudy and a few showers.

Hello everyone, it’s Tuesday 17th December 2019 and the latest forecast for the weather in Cantal from Meteo France is for a cloudy day with the occasional clearings.

Clouds in the morning

After a partly cloudy sky before daybreak and mild temperatures which will already display 12 degrees, the sky will always be cloudy throughout the morning.







The temperatures will climb until reaching 14 degrees on average.

In the afternoon, sunny spells will arrive from the west of the department. These will be followed by multiple showers , which will cross the department.

The rain will settle in from the beginning of the evening and during the night, through scattered rains.

Good day everyone!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)