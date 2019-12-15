SNCF Strike: Train Traffic Still “Very Disrupted” in Normandy, Monday 16th December

Local News
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on SNCF Strike: Train Traffic Still “Very Disrupted” in Normandy, Monday 16th December
Due to a strike call linked to the pension reform, train traffic will still be "very disrupted" Monday, December 16, 2019. Forecast in Normandy.

The strike in transport continues to protest against the pension reform wanted for the government of Edouard Philippe. At SNCF, the movement has been particularly followed since December 5th, 2019. It will be followed again, Monday, December 16, with traffic still “very disrupted” in Normandy, announces regional management. Only four out of ten trains will run on the network.

• For the Paris-Rouen-Le Havre route, only count:

five round trips Paris-Rouen-Le Havre;
five round trips Rouen-Le Havre;
eight Rouen-Paris;
seven Paris-Rouen.

• On the Rouen-Dieppe axis  :



eight round trips Rouen-Dieppe.

• On the Paris-Caen-Cherbourg axis  :

three Paris-Caen-Cherbourg;
four Cherbourg-Caen-Paris;
three Caen-Paris;
four Paris-Caen.

• On the Paris-Granville axis  :
a Paris-Granville;
two Granville-Paris.

There will be no traffic on the following axes:
– Le Havre-Rolleville;
– TGV Le Havre-Marseille.

 

Some road connections guaranteed

Regarding road services, 55 substitution coaches will be available as well as 66 regular coaches on the Normandy axes including: two round trips Caen-Rennes, six round trips Caen-Rouen, three round trips Caen-Alençon and three round trips Rouen-Amiens.

Practical information:
Contact the customer relations center on 0800 801 801 or on  ter.sncf.com/Normandie

