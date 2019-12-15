WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on the Most Dated Versions of Android

MESSAGING: WhatsApp’s decision on older versions of Android will be effective on February 1st

WhatsApp has just announced on its blog that it will stop working on several Android smartphones at the end of January 2020. A decision that mainly concerns older versions of the Google operating system.

On its blog, WhatsApp indicates that Android devices running version 2.3.7, known as Gingerbread, or an earlier version will no longer be able to benefit from its services. Effective February 1, owners of affected phones will no longer be able to open a new account on the app or recheck an existing account.

To continue enjoying the messaging app, owners of Android smartphones are encouraged to upgrade to a newer version of the Google operating system. You will need to have installed Android 4 Ice Cream Sandwich to continue enjoying WhatsApp. We advise you to pass the course before February 1st, 2020, to be sure not to lose anything.

Android is no exception

This decision by WhatsApp to no longer support old versions of Android does not only concern the latter. The app will also stop working on dated versions of iOS, as well as on Windows Phone . In this case, the end of WhatsApp will be for December 31st, 2019.

If you want to keep your messages exchanged on the application, it is possible. Go to a discussion and select the three small dots at the top right, then “More”. Press “Export chat” to download your conversation. Obviously, it is advisable to do this before the fateful date of February 1st or December 31st in the case of Windows Phone.

