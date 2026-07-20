Wind-Stoked Fire Underway in Vendée: Traffic Disrupted in the Les Sables-d’Olonne Sector

A fire broke out on the side of the road at the end of the day on Monday 20th July in Les Sables-d’Olonne. Due to the wind, it spread to the other side of the track.

It’s a fire that the firefighters have difficult to master which is in progress at Les Sables-d’olonne on this evening of Monday 20th July 2026.

Before 7 p.m., firemen were called to a fire along the RD760, road which goes around Olonne-sur-Mer, from the Pierre-Levée roundabout to go towards L’Île-d’Olonne. This after the interchange of the road which leads to Saint-Mathurin.

The fire spreads due to the wind

While the fire seemed almost overpowered, it seems’a gust of wind caused it to spread across the road.

The fire is visible quite widely in Les Sables-d’Olonne and its surroundings.

Attention, there traffic is disrupted in the sector.

National police, municipal police, CRS and gendarmerie block the various accesses to the RD760. To get to Saint-Mathurin, for example, you currently have to take the RD160 (Dual Carraigeway Les Sables-La Roche).