El Niño 2026: Wildfires and Extreme Heat Surge

El Niño 2026: A Perfect Storm for Wildfires and Extreme Heat

The world may be heading into one of the most dangerous climate periods in recent history. Scientists are warning that a developing El Niño event in 2026 could dramatically intensify wildfires, heatwaves, and droughts across multiple continents.

Already, the signs are alarming.

From January to April 2026, more than 150 million hectares of land have burned globally — a figure around 20% higher than previous records. To put that into perspective, that’s roughly equivalent to the entire size of Alaska. And the year is far from over.

What’s driving this surge isn’t just natural variability. It’s the increasingly volatile combination of climate change and shifting weather patterns — a mix that experts say could push conditions into “uncharted territory.”

Why 2026 Is Already a Record-Breaking Year for Wildfires

Wildfires are not new. But the scale, intensity, and frequency we’re seeing in 2026 are far beyond historical norms.

According to World Weather Attribution (WWA), the early months of the year have already doubled the seasonal average for burned land. This sharp increase is linked to a dangerous cycle of extreme weather patterns.

The Wet-to-Dry Effect

One of the key drivers behind this surge is what scientists call a “wet-to-dry transition”:

Heavy rainfall in previous seasons leads to rapid vegetation growth

This creates large amounts of dry fuel when conditions shift

Heatwaves and drought then ignite and spread fires rapidly

This pattern has been particularly severe across parts of Africa and Asia.

Africa and Asia at the Epicentre

While wildfires are a global concern, Africa and Asia have been hit hardest so far in 2026.

Africa’s Escalating Fire Crisis

Africa alone accounts for around 85 million hectares burned this year — breaking previous records by a wide margin.

Savannah regions are especially vulnerable due to:

Rapid vegetation growth during wet seasons

Prolonged dry spells and rising temperatures

Increasing climate variability

These fires are not just environmental disasters — they also impact agriculture, air quality, and livelihoods across large regions.

Asia’s Surging Wildfire Activity

Asia has seen nearly 44 million hectares burned, with major outbreaks reported in:

India

Thailand

Myanmar

Laos

Parts of China

This represents a nearly 40% increase over previous peak years. In many areas, fires are becoming more intense and harder to control, placing additional pressure on emergency services and infrastructure.

El Niño 2026 – What’s Coming Next?

If current trends are worrying, what lies ahead could be even more severe.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has indicated a strong likelihood that El Niño will develop between May and July 2026 and persist throughout the year.

There’s also a significant chance it could become a very strong El Niño, potentially ranking among the most powerful in decades.

How El Niño Impacts Global Weather

El Niño is a natural warming of the Pacific Ocean, but its global effects are far-reaching:

Increased heatwaves in North America and Europe

Drought conditions in Australia and the Amazon

Disrupted rainfall patterns across Asia and Africa

Greater wildfire risk in already dry regions

When combined with existing high global temperatures, these effects can amplify dramatically.

Climate Change Is the Real Multiplier

While El Niño plays a major role, scientists stress that it is not the root cause of the crisis.

The underlying driver is climate change.

Global temperatures are already near record highs, and ocean temperatures are approaching unprecedented levels. At the same time, Arctic sea ice is at historic lows for this time of year.

This creates a dangerous baseline where any additional warming event — like El Niño — has a much stronger impact.

Why This El Niño Could Be Different

Climate experts warn that humanity has never experienced a strong El Niño under such warm global conditions.

This means:

Heatwaves could be more intense and longer-lasting

Wildfire seasons may start earlier and last longer

Extreme weather events could become more unpredictable

As one researcher put it, we are entering “conditions without precedent in modern human history.”

What This Means for Europe and France

For readers in Europe — and particularly those in France — the implications are serious.

Although Europe is not currently the epicentre of wildfire activity, El Niño could shift patterns later in the year.

Potential risks include:

Increased summer heatwaves across southern Europe

Higher drought risk in parts of France and Spain

Elevated wildfire danger in Mediterranean regions

Stress on agriculture and water resources

France has already experienced severe summer fires in recent years, and similar conditions could return or worsen.

The Broader Impact: Beyond Fires

Wildfires are just one piece of a larger climate puzzle.

The same conditions driving fires also contribute to:

Crop failures and food price increases

Water shortages in vulnerable regions

Health risks from heat and air pollution

Economic losses from damaged infrastructure

This makes 2026 a critical year not just for environmental monitoring, but for global preparedness.

Can Anything Be Done?

In the short term, mitigation focuses on preparation and response:

Improved wildfire monitoring and early warning systems

Better land management to reduce fuel loads

Public awareness campaigns during high-risk periods

However, long-term solutions require addressing the root cause — greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists continue to stress that without significant reductions in fossil fuel use, these extreme events will only become more frequent and more severe.

A Warning Sign for the Future

The emerging El Niño event is not just a temporary climate shift — it’s a stress test for a warming planet.

If predictions hold true, 2026 could become a defining year in how we understand and respond to climate extremes.

For individuals, governments, and businesses alike, the message is clear: the risks are rising, and the time to adapt is now.