Apple’s Foldable Future: iPad Uncertain, iPhone Rising

Apple’s Foldable Future: Why the iPad May Never Launch While the iPhone Charges Ahead

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPad once looked like the next big leap in personal computing — a futuristic hybrid designed to blur the line between tablet and laptop. But as 2026 unfolds, that vision is starting to look increasingly uncertain.

At the same time, Apple is doubling down on other next-generation devices, including a foldable iPhone and AI-powered smart glasses. With John Ternus set to take over as CEO, the company’s hardware strategy appears to be shifting — and not everything is making the cut.

So what’s really going on inside Apple’s product pipeline, and what does it mean for the future of foldable tech?

The Foldable iPad: A Bold Idea Losing Momentum

Apple’s foldable iPad has been in development for several years, with early reports suggesting a massive 20-inch display that could fold down into a more portable form. It was positioned as a revolutionary device — something that could replace both your laptop and tablet.

However, behind the scenes, progress has been anything but smooth.

A Timeline That Keeps Slipping

The project has suffered repeated delays:

Initially expected around 2024

Then pushed to 2026

Later revised to 2028

Now potentially delayed until 2029 — or cancelled altogether

This kind of shifting timeline is often a red flag, especially for a company like Apple, which typically prides itself on tight product execution.

Engineering Challenges Holding It Back

Foldable devices are notoriously difficult to perfect, and Apple is facing several major hurdles:

Weight issues: Current prototypes reportedly weigh around 3.5 pounds, making them far less portable than existing iPads

Display limitations: Even with Samsung’s advanced panels, reducing the visible crease remains a significant challenge

Durability concerns: Foldable screens are still more fragile than traditional displays

Battery constraints: Larger screens demand more power, complicating design and usability

Apple is known for refusing to launch products until they meet high standards. Right now, the foldable iPad doesn’t seem to meet that bar.

The Price Problem

Even if Apple solves the technical issues, there’s another major obstacle: cost.

Estimates suggest the device could retail for around $3,900 — putting it well beyond mainstream adoption. For comparison:

13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299

MacBook Pro models range between $1,599–$3,499

At nearly $4,000, the foldable iPad risks becoming a niche luxury product rather than a mass-market success.

John Ternus: A CEO with Tough Choices Ahead

John Ternus, Apple’s current head of hardware engineering, is set to become CEO on September 1. The foldable iPad has often been seen as one of his signature projects — but now, he may be the one to quietly shelve it.

A Strategic Shift in Focus

As CEO, Ternus will need to prioritise products that deliver:

Strong revenue potential

Clear consumer demand

Scalable innovation

The foldable iPad, with its high cost and uncertain appeal, may no longer fit that strategy.

Instead, Apple appears to be focusing on devices with broader market impact.

The Foldable iPhone: Apple’s Next Big Bet

While the iPad struggles, the foldable iPhone is moving forward — and fast.

Expected to launch in fall 2026, this device could mark Apple’s official entry into the foldable smartphone market, competing directly with Samsung, Google, and Huawei.

What We Know So Far

Likely priced around $2,000

Designed to fold into a compact form while expanding into a larger display

Positioned as a premium flagship product

Expected to be a major highlight of Ternus’s early tenure as CEO

Why the iPhone Makes More Sense

Unlike the foldable iPad, the foldable iPhone has several advantages:

Massive existing market: iPhones already dominate Apple’s revenue

Clear use case: A phone that becomes a tablet is easy for consumers to understand

Upgrade appeal: High-end users are more willing to pay for innovation

In short, the foldable iPhone is a safer — and smarter — bet.

Apple’s Smart Glasses: The Quiet Revolution

Beyond foldables, Apple is investing heavily in wearable technology — particularly smart glasses.

Apple’s first smart glasses are expected to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, but with a stronger focus on AI integration.

Key features may include:

Dual cameras for capturing photos and video

AI-powered assistance and contextual awareness

A custom chip based on Apple Watch technology

Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem

Unlike Apple’s Vision Pro headset, these glasses are expected to be lightweight and more affordable — making them far more accessible.

Launch Timeline

Possible preview: Late 2026

Expected release: 2027

The Bigger Vision: AR Glasses

Apple is also working on more advanced augmented reality glasses with built-in displays, but these are still years away:

Estimated timeline: 2028–2030

If successful, these devices could eventually replace smartphones as the primary way we interact with technology.

Apple’s Expanding Hardware Ecosystem

The foldable iPhone and smart glasses are just part of a broader pipeline of experimental and next-gen devices.

Other projects reportedly in development include:

Camera-equipped AirPods: Adding visual intelligence to audio devices

AI wearables: Including a potential “AI pendant”

Enhanced mixed reality devices: Building on the Vision Pro platform

This reflects a clear shift toward ambient computing — where devices blend seamlessly into daily life rather than demanding constant attention.

What This Means for Apple’s Future

Apple is entering a transitional period. The company is moving beyond the iPhone-centric era and exploring new categories that could define the next decade.

Key Trends to Watch

Selective innovation: Apple is becoming more cautious about launching experimental products

Focus on profitability: High-cost niche devices may be deprioritised

Wearable dominance: Smart glasses and AI devices are becoming central to Apple’s strategy

Ecosystem expansion: New products are designed to work together rather than stand alone

The Foldable iPad’s Fate

The foldable iPad isn’t officially cancelled — but it’s clearly no longer a priority.

And in Apple’s world, that often means one thing: it may never see the light of day.

Final Thoughts: A Pivotal Moment for Apple

As John Ternus prepares to take the helm, Apple stands at a crossroads.

The company has no shortage of ambitious ideas, but not all of them will survive the transition. The foldable iPad, once a symbol of Apple’s future, now looks like a concept that may remain on the drawing board.

Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone and smart glasses are stepping into the spotlight — and could define the next era of Apple innovation.

For consumers, investors, and tech enthusiasts alike, the message is clear: Apple’s future is still unfolding — just not in the way many expected.