Flu and Bronchiolitis Sweep Across France: What You Need to Know This Winter

Flu Season Hits Nearly All of France

The seasonal flu and bronchiolitis are now affecting almost every corner of mainland France, according to the latest data from Santé publique France. Only Corsica remains in a pre‑epidemic phase, while the rest of the country is reporting sharp increases in flu-related illness and hospitalisations.

During the first week of December, over 6,000 people visited emergency departments with flu symptoms — nearly double the number from the previous week. Of those, almost 1,000 required hospitalisation. The viral wave is following a similar pattern to last winter, though experts are optimistic that better vaccine uptake could help limit the worst outcomes.

A More Effective Flu Vaccination Campaign

France’s 2025 flu vaccination campaign is proving more successful than last year. By early December, around 10 million people had already received the vaccine — a notable increase from 8.5 million at the same time in 2024.

The French Ministry of Health has even released reserve vaccine stocks to meet high demand, after some pharmacies reported temporary shortages. Health authorities continue to urge people, especially those over 65 or with underlying conditions, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

💡 Tip: The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become fully effective — so don’t wait until symptoms start circulating in your area.

Bronchiolitis: Widespread but Stabilising

Bronchiolitis, which mostly affects infants and young children, has also spread to almost all regions of France. However, despite its wide reach, Santé publique France reports a stabilisation in the number of cases both in doctors’ offices and hospitals.

Hospitals in the Île-de-France remain under some pressure, with a small number of baby transfers to neighbouring regions to free up paediatric beds. Fortunately, overall hospitalisations are slightly lower than last year’s record-breaking season.

New Protection for Babies: Beyfortus and Abrysvo

Parents now have new tools to protect their babies from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis:

Beyfortus: An antibody treatment given directly to newborns and infants.

Abrysvo: A vaccine administered during late pregnancy to protect newborns from birth.

These two products, recently integrated into France’s national health strategy, are already helping to ease the seasonal strain on hospitals.

And What About COVID-19?

COVID-19 remains present, though for now its indicators are stable at low levels. Still, wastewater analysis suggests a gradual rise in virus circulation, reminding public health experts that seasonal viruses can overlap.

How to Protect Yourself This Winter

To reduce risks from respiratory viruses this winter, health authorities recommend:

Getting your flu vaccination and staying up to date with COVID boosters.

Washing hands frequently or using hand sanitiser, especially after public transport.

Wearing a mask in crowded indoor places if you feel unwell.

Ventilating rooms regularly — especially in colder months.

Keeping sick children at home to limit spread.

Combined, these simple measures can greatly lower transmission and hospital pressure this season.