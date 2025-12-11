Massive Recall at Peugeot and Opel: More than 32,000 SUVs Affected by a Suspension Defect

A defective suspension arm threatens the safety of several thousand vehicles sold in France. The Peugeot 3008, 5008 and Opel Grandland SUVs must go to the emergency workshop.

The owners of SUV Peugeot 3008, 5008 and Opel Grandland are called to vigilance. The three models, designed on the same technical basis within the group Stellantis, are subject to a massive recall due to a defect on a suspension arm. In total, 32,300 vehicles are affected in France, out of a total of 102,000 worldwide.

This defect, located on a screw in the lower suspension arm, could cause the part to break and the vehicle to lose control. Although no incident has been recorded to date, manufacturers are taking the lead by launching a preventive inspection.

Which models are recalled?

Three specific series are targeted:

Peugeot 3008 : 25,800 copies produced between July 24, 2024 and February 28, 2025,

Peugeot 5008 : 6,000 vehicles manufactured between March 15, 2024 and February 28, 2025,

Opel Grandland : 500 units built between May 8, 2024 and February 27, 2025.

These models share a common architecture, hence a simultaneous recall carried out by the two brands.

Necessary intervention

The intervention, entirely supported by Stellantis, consists of an inspection and, if necessary, replacement of the suspension arm concerned. It only lasts about an hour in the workshop. Owners will receive an invitation letter, but can now check their situation on the official Peugeot and Opel websites.

Simply enter the serial number (VIN) of the vehicle, appearing on the registration document. The operations are identified under the codes MYV (Peugeot) and KQG (Opel).

Stellantis under pressure, after other recent recalls

This recall comes in a tense context for Stellantis, already targeted by other campaigns, particularly around Takata airbags.

The group intends to react quickly to avoid any risk, while motorists’ confidence is being tested.