Weather: Thunderstorms Announced for this Tuesday, the Departments Placed on Alert

A disturbance could cause thunderstorms over a large northern half of France this Tuesday 4th July 2023. The departments which are placed on alert by Meteo France.

Before a heat stroke in France, is announced for the weekend, thunderstorms invite themselves this Tuesday 4th July 4 2023 over a vast northern half of the country.

Météo France placed 57 departments on yellow alert on Tuesday for “a rainy-stormy deterioration this Tuesday evening north of the Loire, which could also give a few gusts of wind inland”.

The 57 departments on yellow alert this Tuesday 4th July 2023: Aisne, Ardennes, Ariège, Aube, Aude, Calvados, Cher, Côte-d’Or, Côtes-d’Armor, Creuse, Doubs, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Haute-Garonne, Ille-et-Vilaine, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Jura, Loir-et-Cher, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret , Maine-et-Loire, Manche, Marne, Haute-Marne, Mayenne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Morbihan, Moselle, Nièvre, Nord, Oise, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Pyrénées-Orientales, Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin, Haute-Saône, Saône-et-Loire, Sarthe, Paris, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et -Marne, Yvelines, Deux-Sèvres, Somme, Vienne, Haute-Vienne, Vosges, Yonne, Territoire de Belfort, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint- Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val D’Oise and Andorra.

“Locally strong thunderstorms accompanied by gusts of wind”

A disturbance should reach Brittany and the Pays de la Loire this Tuesday morning with light rain, forecasts Météo France. Humidity which will progress towards the east and will extend to Normandy, Île-de-France, the Centre, Burgundy, Hauts-de-France and Grand-Est in the afternoon, the evening, and in the first part of the following night.

There could be “more intense showers and locally quite strong thunderstorms accompanied by gusts of wind”, anticipates the weather organisation, while the regions further north, from the tip of Brittany to the Belgian border, will find calm weather. even with clearings.

“Initially mainly rainy, this disturbance could then be accompanied by thunderstorms, with possible strong gusts of wind in places, especially from the Center to Burgundy and Lorraine in the evening.” Meteo France

The further southeast you go, the more summery the weather conditions will be.

Except on the Pyrenees where there, from the morning, the clouds will dominate and will be accompanied by showers, sometimes stormy.

Up to 30 to 34 degrees already in the southeast

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 19 and 24 degrees in the northwest quarter, 24 to 29 degrees generally elsewhere and up to 30 to 34 ° C already in the southeast.

At the end of the week, a mass of hot air should cause a very significant increase in mercury in France. 30°C should be reached in many cities, including the northern half. Before, again, thunderstorms…