Riots after the death of Nahel: The Violence Falls, Macron Meets the Police before Receiving the Mayors

The de-escalation seems to be confirmed. Monday evening was calm on the front , on the eve of a political takeover where Emmanuel Macron of some 220 municipalities “victims of abuse” across the country on Tuesday.

With this consultation of local elected officials, the President “wishes to begin meticulous and longer-term work to understand in depth the reasons which led to these events”, indicated the Elysée.

Monday was marked by many rallies across France in support of the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses Vincent Jeanbrun, the day after the car-ram attack on his home in the town of Val- de-Marne.

Macron’s “support” visit to the police

In the process, after midnight, he went to the Paris police headquarters, for new exchanges, then specified the Elysée. The executive asked to maintain “a massive presence” on “the ground”, “to reinforce the return to calm and order”, his entourage told AFP.

Nearly 4,000 arrests since Nahel’s death

The night system of the previous days, i.e. a maximum staff of 45,000 police and gendarmes, was thus maintained overnight from Monday to Tuesday, with no major incidents recorded in the evening. The number of arrests in Ile-de-France fell on Monday evening, as on previous nights: 5 p.m. at 11:30 p.m. against around forty the day before and more than 400 last Thursday.

These nocturnal riots broke out on June 27, the day of the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager shot at point-blank range by a police motorcyclist, following a refusal to comply in Nanterre. The scene was captured on amateur video.

According to figures sent to AFP by the Ministry of Justice, since Friday 3,915 people have been arrested (including 1,244 minors) giving rise to 374 immediate appearances.