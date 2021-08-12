Weather Forecast: Seven Departments on Orange Alerts for Storms, Drôme and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Heatwave Alert

WEATHER ORANGE ALERT: Maximum temperatures will average for some areas from 35 to 39 degrees

Météo France is maintaining nine departments this Thursday morning in orange alert for the risk of thunderstorms. These are Ain, Rhône, Loire, Haute-Loire, Haute-Savoie, Savoie and Isère. Meteo France specifies that the situation requires “particular vigilance insofar as there is a high probability of a violent phenomenon”.

The heatwave alert concerns the departments of Drôme and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. While on Wednesday, maximum temperatures often exceeded 35 ° C in the Mediterranean South, with a maximum temperature of 40.3 ° C in the interior of the Var, this Thursday morning, at 5 a.m., temperatures were often between 20 and 25 ° C on the same territory. In Menton, the thermometre was already showing 26.6 degrees.

What changes during the day?

According to Meteo France, thunderstorms will begin to develop in the afternoon of Thursday in the Massif Central. From the end of the afternoon and in the evening, until the first part of the night, “they could become occasionally violent, with in particular heavy falls of hail, strong gusts of wind which can exceed 100 km/h. and high rainfall intensities in the Center-East regions, between Massif Central and Savoies ”. The lull is not expected until the second part of the night.

For the departments placed in orange heat wave vigilance, minimum temperatures will generally be between 17 and 21 degrees, “four to five degrees above seasonal norms”, indicates the meteorological establishment, specifying that the maximum temperatures will go, they from 35 to 39 degrees, especially in the region of Manosque.

Over a large part of the South-East and Occitanie, many departments are on an orange alert for a heatwave. For them too the temperatures will be high with minimums of the order of 17 to 25 degrees, especially near the coast or in urban areas. The maximums can reach 34 to 38 degrees in the Midi-Pyrénées and Corsica, 33 to 35 degrees in the Rhône valley and the Dauphiné, and 37 to 40 degrees in Provence. In these departments, the heatwave episode will continue until Sunday inclusive.