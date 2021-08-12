Coronavirus in Russia: Record number of deaths recorded in 24 hours

EPIDEMIC: The increase in coronavirus deaths in Russia is the combined effect of the Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination campaign

A disturbing record. The Russian recorded Thursday 808 deaths caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 in 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. A combined effect of the Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination campaign .

This report brings to 168,049 the number of deaths recorded by the government as being due to Covid-19. However, it is partial, because it only takes into account autopsied deaths whose primary cause is the coronavirus. The Russian statistics agency Rosstat , which has a broader definition, reports more than 300,000 dead at the end of June 2021. The country has also recorded 21,932 new contaminations, according to the daily report provided by the government’s crisis center Russian.

Distrust of the Sputnik V vaccine

The epidemic wave caused by the delta variant is all the more deadly – some 21,000 dead in June alone, according to Rosstat – as the Russians do not rush to get vaccinated, against a background of mistrust of vaccines developed by Russia, such as the Sputnik V .

Barely 30% of the population received at least one injection, while the campaign, launched with a lot of official propaganda, began in December 2020. Calls from President Vladimir Putin to get vaccinated did not allow no more acceleration.

No health pass in Moscow

Sporadic or relaxed health measures are also unlikely to contain the epidemic. Most of the restrictions have been lifted, especially in Moscow, the epicenter of the epidemic on Russian territory, in order to preserve the economy.

A health pass was briefly put in place in July in the capital for restaurants, but it was quickly suspended. As for the wearing of the mask, it is very uncertain whereas in theory it is compulsory in closed public places as well as in public transport.