Knife Attack in Villejuif: What we Know about the Attacker

General News Local News
spanner44Leave a Comment on Knife Attack in Villejuif: What we Know about the Attacker
Laurent Nuñez and the prosecutor Laure Beccuau at L'Hay-les-Roses in the Val-de-Marne on January 3, 2020.

A man suffering from “psychological disorders” stabbed passers-by on Friday 3rd January in a park in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), leaving one dead and two injured, one of whom was serious.

A young man suffering from “psychological disorders” stabbed passers-by on Friday 3 January 2020 in a park in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne) , leaving one dead and two injured, including one serious , before being shot by police in the outcome of an attack with motives still unclear.

Knife attack at Villejuif.
Attack at Villejuif. (© AFP / Simon MALFATTO)

“Psychological disorders”

The assailant, Nathan C. , 22 years old and born in Les Lilas (Seine-Saint-Denis) according to concordant sources. According to the first elements of the investigation, he suffered from “psychological disorders” and was “known for acts of common law” but not for radicalization, told AFP sources close to the file.



A bag belonging to him was found “several hundred meters” from the place of the attack, containing his bank card as well as “religious elements”, “suggesting that he was converted to Islam “, said the parquet.

A photo taken on the spot just after the attack and transmitted to AFP shows him stretched out on his back at a crossroads, dressed in what appears to be a black djellaba suit.

An investigation for “assassination and attempted assassination” was opened and entrusted to the judicial police of Val-de-Marne as well as to the criminal brigade of Paris.

Police and firefighters at the entrance to the Hautes-Bruyères park in Villejuif in the Val-de-Marne, on January 3, 2020.
Police and firefighters at the entrance to the Hautes-Bruyères park in Villejuif in the Val-de-Marne, on January 3, 2020. (© AFP / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT)

Knife Attack in Villejuif: What we Know about the Attacker 1

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Recycling rates in France are disastrous

Recycling in France Disastrous

Jason Plant
Risks of Attacks on Churches over Christmas

Risks of attacks: As Christmas Approaches, Churches Safety Strengthened

spanner44
Italy: impressive eruption of Stromboli volcano

Italy: Impressive Eruption of Stromboli, One Dead

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of