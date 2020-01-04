Knife Attack in Villejuif: What we Know about the Attacker

A man suffering from “psychological disorders” stabbed passers-by on Friday 3rd January in a park in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), leaving one dead and two injured, one of whom was serious.

A young man suffering from “psychological disorders” stabbed passers-by on Friday 3 January 2020 in a park in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne) , leaving one dead and two injured, including one serious , before being shot by police in the outcome of an attack with motives still unclear.

“Psychological disorders”

The assailant, Nathan C. , 22 years old and born in Les Lilas (Seine-Saint-Denis) according to concordant sources. According to the first elements of the investigation, he suffered from “psychological disorders” and was “known for acts of common law” but not for radicalization, told AFP sources close to the file.







A bag belonging to him was found “several hundred meters” from the place of the attack, containing his bank card as well as “religious elements”, “suggesting that he was converted to Islam “, said the parquet.

A photo taken on the spot just after the attack and transmitted to AFP shows him stretched out on his back at a crossroads, dressed in what appears to be a black djellaba suit.

Sous l’identité de Nathan C., cet homme, qui a été tué par des policiers, était “connu pour des faits de droit commun, mais inconnu des services spécialisés de renseignement”, ont ajouté ces sources proches du dossier #AFP pic.twitter.com/fKQ1y9pNE9 — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) 3 January 2020

An investigation for “assassination and attempted assassination” was opened and entrusted to the judicial police of Val-de-Marne as well as to the criminal brigade of Paris.

