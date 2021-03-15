Coronavirus: The Netherlands Suspends the Use of the AstraZeneca Vaccine until 28th March

PRECAUTION: The Ministry of Health in the Netherlands took this decision after the emergence of “possible side effects” of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Denmark and Norway

Mistrust is growing even more towards the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus Covid-19. The Netherlands suspended its use on Sunday as a precaution until the 28th March inclusive, after “possible side effects” were reported in Denmark and Norway , without a proven link at this stage.

“The crucial question is whether these are complaints after vaccination or due to vaccination. There should be no doubt about vaccines, ”said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. “We always have to be careful which is why it is wise to press the pause button now as a precaution,” he added. However, no similar case has been seen in the Netherlands, said the ministry, which advises people who have received the vaccine to contact their doctor if they have “unexpected and/or unknown” symptoms after three days.

Norway, like Iceland or Denmark, announced Thursday the suspension of injections of the AstraZeneca vaccine, invoking the principle of “precaution” because of fears related to the formation of blood clots. Bulgaria followed suit on Friday and Thailand delayed its campaign. The World Health Organization said on Friday that there was “no reason not to use” this vaccine. AstraZeneca for its part ensures that its vaccine is safe.