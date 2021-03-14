Sarah Harding, ex-Girls Aloud, Reveals at 39, She Has Only a Few Months to Live

PEOPLE: The artist, Sarah Harding who announced in August to be suffering from breast cancer, wrote the book “Hear Me Out” which “The Times” quoted several extracts before its release on Saturday.

“In December, my doctor told me that the coming Christmas would probably be my last,” writes Sarah Harding in her book Hear Me Out, which The Times published excerpts from on Saturday before it was released. The 39-year-old British artist, ex-member of Girls Aloud? revealed in August that he had breast cancer that has spread to his spine. “I refuse to think that I have to spend the time I have left to live in hiding,” she writes in her book, adding that what matters to her today is her well-being and to be preserved as much pain as possible.

“I drink a glass or two of wine because it helps me relax. I’m sure some people think it’s a bad idea, but I want to try and have fun. I’m at a point where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I would surprise everyone? “Says Sarah Harding, who now intends to spend time with her friends and family and plans to organize” a big party to say thank you and goodbye “.

Send a prevention message

The singer wants, through her testimony, to convey a message of prevention in order to encourage people to consult in case of doubt about their state of health. She says she initially thought she had “just a cyst”. With confinement, she delayed medical treatment. “But [the confinement and the pandemic] were like some kind of pretext to refuse to see that something was wrong,” she concedes.

Sarah Harding was from 2002 to 2013 one of the five members of Girls Aloud, a girl band created as part of the British version of Popstars. Very popular across the Channel, each of his five albums was crowned at least platinum.