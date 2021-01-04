Coronavirus: 380 Deaths in Hospital in France in 24 Hours

EPIDEMIC: Hospitalisations in France are on the rise again due to the coronavirus epidemic

Coronavirus hospitalisations have continued to increase in the past twenty-four hours, and 380 patients have died, according to figures released Monday by Public Health France.

The number of patients hospitalised for Covid-19 stands at 24,962 – or 182 more than on Sunday, the highest since December 21st. The number of patients in intensive care is almost stable, at 2,657, against 2,665 the day before, and 246 new admissions.

More than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19

Some 4,022 confirmed cases of coronavirus Covid-19 were recorded on Monday, compared to 12,489 on Sunday, with the start of the week figures still showing a low as fewer tests are carried out on weekends. This daily figure has varied enormously since mid-December, fluctuating between some 3,000 and more than 21,000. But still far, on average, from the government goal of going down to 5,000 cases per day.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of people positive for Covid-19 out of all those tested, is stable compared to Sunday, at 5.2%, after several days of increase.

With 380 deaths in hospital in twenty-four hours, the disease has now killed 65,415 people since the start of the epidemic, says the health agency.

Faced with a deluge of criticism about the very slow start of its vaccination campaign against coronavirus Covid-19, the government on Monday promised an acceleration, with injections for all caregivers at risk and not only in nursing homes.

“I can tell you that today we will have carried out several thousand vaccinations throughout the country, it will increase in power and it will rise even more in power from Wednesday, Thursday, Friday”, defended Monday the Minister of Health Olivier Véran during a visit to the Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Paris.

As of January 1st, only 516 people had been vaccinated in nursing homes, according to the Ministry of Health, far from Germany, where 200,000 people have already received the first injection.