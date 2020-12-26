Weather: Storm Bella will Hit France from Sunday

GUSTS: On the menu from storm Bella are snow and winds of over 100 km/h

Obviously, 2020 could only end with a storm! A disturbance from Iceland is in fact preparing to fall on France from Sunday. The Weather Channel forecasts gusts on the Channel coasts up to 120 km/h and between 80 to 100 km/h, reports Ouest-France .

The storm will move over the days over the territory. Thus, Sunday, it is first of all the Atlantic coast which should be affected, before progressing towards the “Pays de la Loire, the Paris basin and the Hauts-de-France during the morning, with gusts that will reach 80 to 100 km/h, and locally 100 to 110 km/h in the hills of Artois, ”explains La Chaîne Météo.

Effects until next Monday

Sunday afternoon, the wind should calm down a bit in these regions, but it will only be to have stronger winds in Poitou, Charente, Limousin and Lorraine, “with gusts that can be around 110 km/h on the Charente coastline and 80 to 100 km/h inland, ”further details La Chaîne Météo.

In the evening, the Tour de France d’Eole continues, and winds of 110 km/h will beat down on Auvergne and Franche-Comté. Snowfall, high winds and rain could still occur on Monday in areas affected by Bella.