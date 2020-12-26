Weather: Storm Bella will Hit France from Sunday

General News
Storm Bella is preparing to sweep over France
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather: Storm Bella will Hit France from Sunday

GUSTS: On the menu from storm Bella are snow and winds of over 100 km/h

Obviously, 2020 could only end with a stormA disturbance from Iceland is in fact preparing to fall on France from Sunday. The Weather Channel forecasts gusts on the Channel coasts up to 120 km/h and between 80 to 100 km/h, reports Ouest-France .

The storm will move over the days over the territory. Thus, Sunday, it is first of all the Atlantic coast which should be affected, before progressing towards the “Pays de la Loire, the Paris basin and the Hauts-de-France during the morning, with gusts that will reach 80 to 100 km/h, and locally 100 to 110 km/h in the hills of Artois, ”explains La Chaîne Météo.

Effects until next Monday

Sunday afternoon, the wind should calm down a bit in these regions, but it will only be to have stronger winds in Poitou, Charente, Limousin and Lorraine, “with gusts that can be around 110 km/h on the Charente coastline and 80 to 100 km/h inland, ”further details La Chaîne Météo.

In the evening, the Tour de France d’Eole continues, and winds of 110 km/h will beat down on Auvergne and Franche-Comté. Snowfall, high winds and rain could still occur on Monday in areas affected by Bella.

Related Posts

The decline in the number of people in intensive care continues in France.

20,796 Deaths, 13th Day of Recession: Update on the Coronavirus Epidemic in France

spanner44
Road deaths in France are down in August announced the Interior Minister

Road safety: The Number of Road Deaths down 9% in August

Jason Plant
Prices of Cocaine have fallen in Peru, due to coronavirus

Coronavirus: Cocaine Prices Plummet in Peru

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of