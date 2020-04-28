Coronavirus: Cancellation of the Montreuil International Athletics Meeting

Faced with the Coronavirus Covid-19 crisis, the organization of the Montreuil International Athletics Meeting (Seine-Saint-Denis) is obliged to cancel the 2020 edition.

Faced with the exceptional health situation implicated by the Coronavirus Covid-19 health crisis, the organization of the International Athletics Meeting in Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis) is obliged to cancel the 2020 edition which was to be held on Wednesday 1st July 2020.







In just under ten years, the Meeting international de Montreuil has established itself as one of the major events on the calendar of international athletics by regularly ranking in the 30 best world competitions. The 12th edition was to once again welcome, this year, in the heart of the Grands Pêchers district in Montreuil, an exceptional setting for an evening devoted to performance.

Uncertainty in the face of the pandemic

Despite a work of anticipation initiated by the teams and the preparation of several scenarios according to the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic, the organization of the Meeting in Montreuil announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

“The uncertainty and lack of visibility inherent in the evolution of the pandemic do not allow us to postpone the date of the meeting later in the season, its maintenance has, therefore, become impossible”, explains Loïc Giowachini, director of the Meeting in Montreuil.







“We will take advantage of this year and of the time you have before us to start preparing for the edition of Meeting 2021 and to improve collaborations and synergies as we always do. A date will be communicated as soon as possible ”.

