Weather: Storm Bella Brings Heavy Snow, Rain and Strong Winds to Northern France

STORM: Meteo France has placed Finistère and Manche in orange alert for “violent winds” caused by Storm Bella

Be careful, the snow will fall hard in the north of France on Sunday and Monday. Blame it on the Bella storm which hit France from Saturday evening. The departments of Finistère and Manche have been placed on orange vigilance “violent winds”, with gusts expected up to 130 km / h on the exposed capes, announced Meteo France .



Storm Bella, which was located in the south-east of Iceland on Saturday afternoon and was heading towards the British Isles, is associated with “a very active depression” which is expected to hit north-west France in the second part of night from Saturday to Sunday, according to the meteorological institute.

Possible damage to the electrical network

“As it passes, the south-westerly wind will strengthen markedly and will be accompanied by gusts of 90/110 km / h in the lands of the departments placed in orange vigilance and of 100/120 km / h on the coast (up to ‘at 130 km / h on exposed headings), ”said Météo France in a press release.

Bella is called a “classic winter storm that can occur several times a year.” Orange alert is scheduled until Sunday noon.

The expected wind is likely to generate “significant damage”, create some disruption to air, rail and maritime transport and make traffic conditions “locally difficult”.

“Some damage can affect the electricity and telephone distribution networks”, also underlines Metzo France.