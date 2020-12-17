Coronavirus: French President Emmanuel Macron Tested Positive

EPIDEMIC: The head of state, Emmanuel Macron has symptoms of the coronavirus and will isolate himself for seven days, the Elysee said Thursday

Emmanuel Macron tested positive this Thursday for coronavirus Covid-19 and will isolate himself for seven days, announced the Elysee. After the diagnosis established by ” RT-PCR tests carried out as soon as the first symptoms appear”, the Head of State “will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely”, adds the presidency in a press release.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, a contact case of Macron, “is placed in isolation” and will not go to the Senate to present the vaccine strategy, said Matignon. He has no symptoms. “His schedule is going to be adjusted so that he can work at a distance for the next seven days. As a precaution, a PCR test was carried out this (Thursday) morning, the results are expected shortly, ”added Matignon.

No symptoms for Brigitte Macron, contact case

The President of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, is also in contact and announced that he has isolated himself, as is the Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez. As a result, his trip to Lebanon scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday is cancelled, said the Elysee. He was to spend a New Year’s Eve with the French soldiers of UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, and meet again with the Lebanese leaders.

The same goes for Brigitte Macron, contact case but who “does not present any symptoms”, specified his cabinet. She had also tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday before making a visit to a pediatric department at Saint-Louis hospital in Paris.

Before Emmanuel Macron, other heads of state have already been diagnosed positive such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, American Donald Trump, or Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune