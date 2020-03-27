Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tested Positive

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson shows mild symptoms. He is confined to his home.

After Prince Charles, it is the turn of a second prominent British personality to be positive at Covid-19. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, we learned on Friday 27th March 2020.

He has “mild symptoms”.

Confined to his home

On his Twitter account , the Prime Minister said that in the past 24 hours he had developed ” mild symptoms and a positive test for the coronavirus”.

Boris Johnson says he is confined to his home and will continue ” to lead the government by videoconference”.







