Marseille: A Hundred Professionals Demonstrate Against the Closure of Bars and Restaurants

Local News
The protest of catering professionals in Marseille
spanner44Leave a Comment on Marseille: A Hundred Professionals Demonstrate Against the Closure of Bars and Restaurants

CORONAVIRUS: Catering professionals occupied a roundabout at the entrance to the A50 on Monday morning to protest against the closure of bars and restaurants in Marseille

On Monday, a hundred professionals, including many employees of Henry White Group, specializing in coffee distribution to restaurants, have demonstrated in Marseille. They occupied a roundabout at the entrance to the A50.

“As a business leader, it is not in our DNA to demonstrate, but today it is imposed on us. We want the suspension of this decree, which was decided arbitrarily. We work 95% with the world of catering trades so by ricochet effect, if they are closed, we do not work either ”, testified Jean-Luc Blanc, president of the group.

“Government announcements, I don’t understand a thing anymore. We have 80 employees who work in hotels and restaurants and not one who is positive for Covid-19. It’s unfair, ”he added. The Prado Carénage tunnel was closed for part of the morning in both directions, demonstrators want to set up a free toll operation.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Five Southeast departments are on orange alert for storms, rains and floods.

Weather: Five Departments in the Southeast are on Orange Alert for Storms and Floods

Jason Plant
Two new fatalities occurred in Gironde Friday 1 st November 2019; this time at Neac, near Libourne, and at Verdon-sur-Mer, in the Medoc.

Gironde: Two New Fatal Accidents on the Roads of the Department

spanner44
Wearing of a mask is compusory in Mayenne against coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mayenne: Wearing a Mask in Closed Public Places Extended to the Entire Department

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of