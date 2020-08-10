This Unknown Manufacturer Releases his Version of the McLaren F1

AUTO: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has just confirmed the start of production of its SCG 004S supercar, a road model with amazing performance.

It is in Connecticut that the road version of the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004S (SCG 004S) will be produced when it has passed American crash tests in September. Developed on the basis of a racing car (which will also participate in the next 24 hours of the Nurburgring), this supercar will in all likelihood have a supercharged V8 of 683 hp and a 6-speed gearbox.

With only 1,179 kg on the scale, the 004S will certainly not lack resources! Its manufacturer announces a lot of work on the aerodynamics with a support of 600 kg at 300 km / h. Like the legendary McLaren F1 of the 90s, it will benefit from a cabin in which the driver is placed in the centre. Already available to order, the 004S will be sold for € 391,117 in the United States.

Between this one and the Gordon Murray we told you about a few days ago, let’s see which of these reinterpretations of the legendary McLaren will be the most convincing.

