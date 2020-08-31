Covid-19: Sixteen Deaths in August in Val-d’Oise

The Val-d’Oise is still in a high surveillance zone in the face of Covid-19. Sixteen patients lost their lives in August in hospitals in Val-d’Oise.

The Val d’Oise is still part of this Monday 31st August 2020, the French departments, as well as the Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne for example, who are the subject to high surveillance by the Ministry of Health in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The level of vulnerability of a department is defined “on the basis of all the indicators produced and the reports received, including cluster investigations”, specifies Public Health France on its site.

Five more people in intensive care in one month

During the month of August, sixteen people died of Covid-19 in hospitals in Val-d’Oise. This brings the total number of deaths to 728 since March 18th, 2020. As a reminder, seven patients had died in July 2020 in the Department.

In addition, 227 people are still hospitalized in the Val-d’Oise as of the 31st August 2020 against 243 on August 1, 2020. However, the number of intensive care hospitalizations doubled during the month, from five to ten patients in thirty days.

Good news, since March 18th, 2020, 2,793 patients have been able to reach their homes on August 31st, or 119 more in one month.

The transition to the red zone, how does it work?

The transition to the red zone – or zone of active circulation of the virus – is also triggered “from an assessment of the epidemiological profile of each territory on the basis of an overall analysis of the various indicators” (hospital pressure, number of tests performed, positivity rate of tests, the evolution of the number of clusters, etc.), underlines the Ministry of Health in a press release.

However, it can be decided in three cases: when the incidence rate is greater than 50, in prevention (for example, if the territory is close to another with a high incidence) or even in anticipation (for example because ‘it is very close to the incidence rate of 50 and that rate is increasing).

Its trigger therefore varies, to allow communities to implement additional health measures.

