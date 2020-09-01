United Kingdom: Accused of Rape, MP Gives up Sitting in Parliament

UNITED KINGDOM: The man, an MP in Parliament was released on bail after his arrest in early August

A British Conservative MP arrested in early August on rape charges has agreed not to sit in Parliament while the investigation is taking place, the Speaker of the House of Commons said on Tuesday. This deputy and former member of the government, whose name has not been made public, was arrested on August 1st on suspicion of sexual assault and rape, which took place four times.

He was released on bail and Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party then decided not to exclude him or to suspend him as it stood, drawing strong criticism from the Prime Minister. On the occasion of the start of the parliamentary term, the “speaker” of the lower house of Parliament Lindsay Hoyle indicated that he “received assurances (…) that this deputy voluntarily agreed not to sit in the House of Commons during his release on bail ”.

A member of the Conservative Party

He asked the elected officials to respect the anonymity of their implicated colleague and assured “take the safety of the staff and the parliamentary community very seriously”. According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the charges were brought by a former parliamentary assistant and target a Conservative party official.

Two days before the arrest of this elected, another Conservative MP, Charlie Elphicke, had been found guilty of sexual assault on two women. His wife, who had succeeded him in her constituency of Dover, immediately announced that their marriage was to end.

