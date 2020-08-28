Coronavirus in Paris: Wearing a Mask, Compulsory in the Capital and the Inner Suburbs from Friday 8am

OBLIGATION: The wearing of a mask is compulsory in all of Paris and the municipalities of the inner suburbs from Friday 8 am, announced the Town Hall

t’s official: the wearing of a mask will now be compulsory in all of Paris and in the municipalities of the inner suburbs from this Friday morning, 8 am. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced in the morning that “the prefect, after consultation with the mayor [Anne Hidalgo], would extend the wearing of masks throughout the capital”, following an upsurge of the coronavirus in the city.

The measure was confirmed Thursday by Anne Souyris, the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of health on BFMTV. “We have always favoured acts of prevention and information […] So initially, the verbalization will not be topical”, added the elected Parisian.

🔴 Coronavirus: le masque sera obligatoire dans tout Paris à partir de 8h ce vendredi, selon Anne Souyris pic.twitter.com/u2u1ZVPxJr — BFM Paris (@BFMParis) August 27, 2020



This decision follows that of Marseille which made the wearing of the mask compulsory the day before and also decreed the closure of bars and restaurants at 11 p.m. throughout the Bouches-du-Rhône department, a measure that the government does not exclude. neither for Paris.

