NERSAC: Drunk, She Falls Asleep at the Wheel and Miraculously Survives

The car ended its race on the roof after hitting the wall of the school in Nersac (Charente). A motorist lost control of his vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

The driver, apparently unharmed, was taken by firefighters to the Angouleme hospital centre for checks. She indicated that she dozed off for a few moments. The blood alcohol test was positive, a blood test was taken to determine the exact level

