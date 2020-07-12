NERSAC: Drunk, She Falls Asleep at the Wheel and Miraculously Survives

Road accident in Nersac
ACCIDENT: The car ended its race on the roof after hitting the wall of the school in Nersac

The car ended its race on the roof after hitting the wall of the school in Nersac (Charente). A motorist lost control of his vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

The driver, apparently unharmed, was taken by firefighters to the Angouleme hospital centre for checks. She indicated that she dozed off for a few moments. The blood alcohol test was positive, a blood test was taken to determine the exact level

