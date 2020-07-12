“The Batman”: HBO Max Develops a Series Derived from the Next Film Directed by Matt Reeves

The new Batman series will centre around Gotham City police daily life

It is a double ration of Batman which awaits the fans. According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, spotted in particular by Allociné, a new series gravitating in the universe of the batman is in preparation.

It is a spin-off of The Batman, the next film by Matt Reeves, whose filming is still stopped because of the coronavirus (it could resume in the fall). Written by Terence Winter (creator of Boardwalk Empire ), the series is developed by the HBO Max platform and Matt Reeves.







At the heart of Gotham City police

If the title is still unknown, the pitch meanwhile looks pretty encouraging. As the American site reports, the series should be centered around the daily newspaper of the police of Gotham City, which works in the shade of the masked vigilante, and which also bathes in corruption. All transported to the world of Matt Reeves and his future Batman.

Question casting, it is not yet known if Robert Pattinson, the next batman, and Jeffrey Wright, the new commissioner James Gordon, will be there.

