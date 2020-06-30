Weather in Cantal: A Beautiful Day with the Return of the Sun

Local News
The weather in Cantal will see a return of the sun
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather in Cantal: A Beautiful Day with the Return of the Sun

The end of June promises to be particularly pleasant throughout the Cantal, with bright sunshine for the whole day.

Hello everyone, it is Tuesday, 30th June 2020 and the latest forecast from Meteo France, promises a sunnier day for the weather in Cantal.

Sun for the whole day

After a small rainy episode and a few clouds, the sun will be back in force today across the department of Cantal. The sun will be present all day without interruption.

Small rise in temperatures this afternoon. in Cantal
Small rise in temperatures this afternoon. in Cantal (© Météo France)

As for the temperatures, the average will increase slightly to reach 19 degrees in the morning and 25 degrees in the afternoon.


A few thunderstorm showers are expected for Wednesday.

Have a nice day everyone!

Weather in Cantal: A Beautiful Day with the Return of the Sun 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Employees work to restore the Vaulted Roof at the Saint-Donatien Basilica in Nantes

Nantes: A Significant Milestone in the Restoration of the Saint-Donatien Basilica

Jason Plant
25 yellow vests in the centre of Cognac

Cognac: 25 Yellow Vests Passing through the Town

spanner44
The T1 tramway served from October 12, 2019 the station Asnieres - Quatre-Routes, its new terminus

Hauts-de-Seine. A New Station will Soon be Served by the T1 Tramway in Asnières-sur-Seine

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of