Coronavirus: WHO Sends Team to China to Determine Source of Epidemic

The WHO is looking for the source of the virus in China
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: The WHO team in China is trying to know your enemy better to fight them better

Since it appeared, the coronavirus has had many suspected culprits: the pangolin, the bat, the mink … Months have passed, the strange Wuhan pneumonia has become a global pandemic, without anyone really knowing where it came from. With this in mind, the World Health Organization ( WHO ) is preparing to send a team to China to determine the origin of the new coronavirus, its director-general announced on Monday.


“We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started. We will send a team to China next week to prepare for this and we hope it will help us understand how the virus started and what we can do in the future to prepare for it, “said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the meeting. ‘a press conference.

