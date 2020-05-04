Five Guys Reopens Two Restaurants in Paris

The fast-food chain Five Guys announces, Monday 4th May 2020, the reopening of two restaurants in Paris from Tuesday 5th May for delivery or take-out.

In Paris, the reopenings are linked and are getting ahead of the deconfinement of May 11. Monday May 4, 2020, the fast-food chain Five Guys announces the reopening of two of its four Parisian restaurants on Tuesday May 5.

Delivery and take-out

The two restaurants are located in Bercy, in the 12th district and in Opera, in the 2nd district of the capital. There is no question of rushing to restaurants: they will only offer take-away services and home delivery via the Deliveroo platform.

The usual full menu card will be offered.







“Reinforced” security

On the security side, the company ensures “take all necessary precautionary measures”. According to Five Guys, companies already had instructions for regular hand washing throughout the day and during the preparation of orders, or even disinfection of work areas several times a day.

“New security measures have also been put in place: team members have been trained in physical distance measures to be observed, the number of employees present in the store has been limited in order to guarantee compliance with Five Guys health and safety standards. . »Assures the company.

According to the results of this test phase, other Five Guys restaurants could gradually reopen on French territory.

