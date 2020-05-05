Coronavirus in Rennes: Health Kits Distributed to Traders for Recovery

TRADE: From May 11th, businesses in Rennes will have to respect strict specifications for the deconfinement

Relieved to reopen, many merchants are wondering about the conditions for reopening their store. From May 11th, all businesses will have to respect strict specifications in order to limit the number of people present in the stores according to their surface area and to ensure the protection of customers and employees.

Comment les commerces de proximité vont s’organiser à partir du 11 mai https://t.co/kVcRIyWDiA — 20 Minutes (@20Minutes) April 30, 2020



To support them in this recovery, which promises to be delicate to say the least, the city of Rennes will distribute health kits to 2,600 businesses in the city affected by this reopening. Inside, traders will find two cloth masks, a protective visor, hydroalcoholic gel, a chalk bomb for marking on the ground and an information poster on the barrier gestures that they can affix on their shop window.







“This equipment must allow all traders to have a minimum sanitary kit, from the opening of their store, before the restart of supplies allows them to equip themselves normally,” said the city. The distribution will take place on Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 11 on the Place de l’Opéra and will be provided by city officials and members of the Le Carré Rennais merchant association.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)